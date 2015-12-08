Tobtok's favourite music software

Swedish producer Tobtok's path into the world of disco-infused electronica has been anything but straightforward, having cut his musical teeth in rock and metal bands. However, the influences of the likes of Michael Jackson and Nile Rodgers eventually won through, enabling the 23-year-old to get his groove on.

Things may be going swimmingly for Tobtok (AKA Tobias Karlsson) now, but having beaten cancer (he was told that there was a 50% chance that he'd lose most of his hearing) he's happy just to be doing what he loves.

“When I heard about the side effect of chemo affecting your nerves in the ear I was devastated, he says. “Music has always been the biggest passion in my life, and this would have meant that I wouldn’t have been able to work with music. During the treatment my hearing got worse pretty fast - I couldn’t produce at all basically. Now afterwards I feel really blessed, and take it as a sign that this is kind of my fate.”

Following a string of original releases and remixes, Tobtok and River recently released their cover of Tracy Chapman's Fast Car, which is currently racking up the listens on SoundCloud. We asked him to tell us about the software that he uses to create his music, and it turns out that Reason, from fellow Swedes Propellerhead Software, is at the heart of his setup. Click through the gallery to find out more...

Tobtok ft River's Fast Car is out now on Good Soldier Records.