Plankton Electronics launches new affordable modular synth on Kickstarter

Plankton Electronics has released a new mini modular synth on Kickstarter called Ants!

The small desktop analogue instrument looks not too dissimilar to the Make Noise 0-Coast thanks to its diminutive form-factor and, judging by the video on the Kickstarter page, it could be a just as immersive and fun.

Ants!' retail price will be €480, which is just a fraction of the cost of a basic Eurorack modular system. The unit is 100%-compatible with the EurorackV/Oct voltage system and 3.5mm patching cords, so can be expanded with most of the Eurorack modules available in the market.

You can pledge for Ants! now on the Planktron Electronics Kickstarter page, with super early-bird prices starting at €419.

