Parawave's new softsynth promises fat sounding patches without much hassle

Parawave has dropped a video trailer that shows off an upcoming softsynth called Rapid, a polyphonic hybrid synthesizer designed to "bring together fast workflow and powerful synthesis techniques."

Currently there are very little details on the synth, but by the footage it looks as though layering up sounds is very much on the menu, with what looks up to eight layers available for building up your patches.

What we can be certain of is that Rapid will include 650+ presets, 250+ wavetables and 190+ multi-samples.

According to a recent post on twitter, it is hoped Rapid will be made available in the next few days. For more information head on over to the Parawave website.

Check out the video below for 13 minutes of serious EDM-tastic preset action.