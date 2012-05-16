Me in my studio: Submotion Orchestra
This Leeds based seven-piece are well-known for their unique form of live dubstep, incorporating deep bass-driven grooves and warm textures in their progressive take on the genre.
Meet the band members and take a look around the studios and gear behind the music in our exclusive gallery.
The band (from left to right): Thomas Evans (drums), Tarrek Modi (keyboards), Christopher Hargreaves (bass), Daniel Templeman (percussion), Ruby Wood (vocals), Simon Beddoe (trumpet + laptop), Dominic Howard (engineer)
It’s Not Me It’s You is out now on Exceptional Blue records. For more information visit the Submotion Orchestra Facebook page.
API console
"This is the API 32 legacy+ console in Fish Factory studios, London where we recorded the drums for the album. Tube Tech PE1A Equalizers were inserted on kick channels on the way into Pro Tools."
The drums
"Tommy Evans recording his drum parts at Fish Factory. Mics included: Neumann U47, Neumann U67, Microtech Gefell M300, AEA R84, Coles, Beyer Dynamic TGX50, Yamaha Sub Kick, AKG 414."
Blue Kiwi microphone
"The Blue Kiwi Mic used to record Ruby. This went into an Avalon 737sp preamp into Logic via Apogee Rosetta 800 A/D."
Vibes
"Taz playing vibes at a private studio in Leeds using a Russian Lomo 19a-9 Mic.
"This was also where the piano for the album was recorded on a 1950’s Bösendorfer using a combination of the Lomo and a U87 driven by custom A-class preamps hand-built in Yorkshire."
Rogue
"Here's Taz recording his Moog Rogue synth during a session at Dom’s Leeds studio."
Bass
"Bass player ‘Fatty’ recording in producer Dom Ruckspin’s Leeds Studio. The bass guitar signal is converted into MIDI using two Line 6 M1 pedals.
"The parts are then split between sub bass and mid bass, which Fatty processes separately to create his unmistakable bass grooves."
MCI console
"The 1970’s MCI console in Green Mount studios, Leeds was used to track percussion. This desk used to belong to Bjork before being shipped to Leeds and upgraded to original API preamps on the first 16 Channels. All tracks were recorded to a 3M M79 tape machine."
Percussion
"Here's Danny’s percussion setup which comes to every gig!"
Racks
"Here's producer and engineer Ruckspin in his Leeds studio."
Left: 2 x strips from SSL E 6000 console (custom racked).
Top Rack: Control Synthesis Deep Bass 9 / Summit Audio DCL 200 / Avalon 737sp / Apogee Rosetta 800 / Apogee Ensemble.
Bottom Rack: SSL Alpha Link / Behringer Tube Compressor / Focusrite ISA 828 / RME Pre 8
Strings
"Four SE Electronics 1As were used to record a string quartet consisting of a cello, a viola and two violins."
Flugel
"That's Simon Beddoe playing his Geneva ‘Signature’ flugel. This was recorded using an Electrovoice RE20 into a Focusrite ISA 428 preamp."