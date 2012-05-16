Me in my studio: Submotion Orchestra

This Leeds based seven-piece are well-known for their unique form of live dubstep, incorporating deep bass-driven grooves and warm textures in their progressive take on the genre.

Meet the band members and take a look around the studios and gear behind the music in our exclusive gallery.

The band (from left to right): Thomas Evans (drums), Tarrek Modi (keyboards), Christopher Hargreaves (bass), Daniel Templeman (percussion), Ruby Wood (vocals), Simon Beddoe (trumpet + laptop), Dominic Howard (engineer)

It’s Not Me It’s You is out now on Exceptional Blue records. For more information visit the Submotion Orchestra Facebook page.