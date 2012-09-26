Me in my studio: Sonnymoon

"This is the studio and equipment we used to create our album Sonnymoon, out now on Plug Research records.

"First I'd like to preface all of the pictures and say that we're one of the true gypsy bands left and don't really have a permanent space that we would call our 'studio'. Since I left my hometown of Schenectady, NY in 2008, we've 'lived' in Boston, Los Angeles and San Francisco and have travelled everywhere in between.

"One of the things Anna and I pride ourselves on is being able to work anywhere, especially while we were working on the record. The majority of it was done in my bedroom in Boston with a USB Audio Technica AT-2020 mic, Roland SP-555, computer and MIDI controller. Sometimes however we'd be travelling and work on things in hotel rooms or whatever. Studios have a very odd pressure for us that isn't always conducive to our purest creative flow."