Me in my studio: Silkie
The studio
The past five years or so have seen London-based DJ and producer Silkie emerge as one of the shining lights of modern dubstep.
Here, ahead of the release of his latest EP on long-time home DEEP MEDi, Silkie gives us a tour around his hardware and studio set-up.
Silkie’s The Lost Tapes is out 12 August via DEEP MEDi.
Silkie: “This what I see when I'm in the zone, I'm using FL Studio 11 on Windows 7 running on an Intel i7-3930K processor with 32GB of ram.”
Electron Octatrack
“At the moment I'm using it as a very expensive hardware sequencer but when I do my live shows I think it will come into its own.”
Passport
“Always good to have it in plain sight for those trips abroad. It can be my best friend and get me out of trouble but I’m sceptical about the chip inside it though, but that's another story.”
Korg Kronos
“Latest addition to the family, loving the presets but trying to work my head around its inner workings.”
Korg M3
“I've had lots of fun with this but the Kronos has pushed it down the pecking order. But still nice to have two keyboards to jam with when I have a guest over.”
Monitors
“The Yamaha HS 80s I've had since 2008 but I bought the Focal CMS 65s at the end of last year, I mainly use the Focals now but I check bass and overall mix on the Yamahas.”
My releases
“I have all but a few of my releases on the wall, it just gives me motivation to fill up the walls.”
Timing
“Tells me the date, the temperature and the time. Good to know if your room is overheating or you’re running late.”
AKG C414B
“Great for vocals and percussion. My mate borrowed it and recorded a song that went to number 2 in UK singles chart (that's its claim to fame.)”
Dual monitoring
“I've had them since the New Year and now I don't know how I survived without two monitors. Less clutter, more space. Love 'em.”