Me in my studio: Silkie

The past five years or so have seen London-based DJ and producer Silkie emerge as one of the shining lights of modern dubstep.

Here, ahead of the release of his latest EP on long-time home DEEP MEDi, Silkie gives us a tour around his hardware and studio set-up.

Silkie’s The Lost Tapes is out 12 August via DEEP MEDi.

Silkie: “This what I see when I'm in the zone, I'm using FL Studio 11 on Windows 7 running on an Intel i7-3930K processor with 32GB of ram.”