Me in my studio: Matt Lange

Hand-picked by deadmau5 to be signed to his mau5trap label, Matt Lange is set to release Ephemera, his debut album, on 10 September.

“The album’s really a snapshot of where I am right now as an artist,” Lange explains. “It’s this turning point where I have one foot in the world of dance music, and the other foot in a whole different direction.”

A graduate of the Berklee School of Music - most of Ephemera's tracks started life on guitar, piano or modular synth - Lange previously co-engineered BT's album These Hopeful Machines and has worked on a variety of other acclaimed projects. He's played DJ sets around the world, and will be touring in support of his album.

allow him to give you a behind-the-scenes look at his studio…