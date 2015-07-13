Me in my studio: Cornelia
Having grown up in Sweden crafting songs, singing in choirs and playing in bands, Cornelia Dahlgren has more recently spent time writing, recording and touring with the likes of Portico, Dark Sky, Bonobo, Kwes and Scratcha DVA.
Following the release of an EP and a move to London, Cornelia has just released her debut album Balun - available as both a digital download and a limited edition audio poster - on her own label Camp Mozart.
We asked Cornelia to show us her studio and tell us about her favourite gear, and she duly obliged...
Studio
“Here’s my music den. I transformed the smallest room in the house into a home studio simply by cramming lots of gear in!
“The laptop being the centre, I use plenty of software synths. My favourite go-to MIDI controllers for producing are the AKAI MPK mini and the Ableton Push. The bigger screen is extra helpful when I run Ableton and Logic simultaneously.”
Korg microKORG
“The microKORG never grows old in my book. I’ve used it a lot for my basslines and it’s a great MIDI keyboard.”
Suzuki Waraku
“My latest purchase shipped straight from Japan - a Suzuki Waraku synthesizer. I've just started exploring and it’s got some really nice strumming sounds and four drum pads with some wicked traditional drums. It’s mimicking an acoustic koto instrument and it’s got MIDI in.
“Underneath you see a Yamaha stage piano that I use a lot for songwriting.”
Ensoniq ESQ-1
“The Ensoniq is the queen of sounds and I absolutely love it. It’s a classic '80s digital synth but with the added bonus of analogue filters. I don’t get too heavily into editing the sounds, but there are some amazing presets you can load via SysEx.”
Allen & Heath Zed-14
“Allen & Heath mixing desk. Works a treat for my home studio needs.”
Roland JV-1080
“A '90s synth, this time by Roland. The sound banks are amazing, with classic marimba samples and Enya pads. As far as I’m aware there isn’t a VST replicating this instrument, so if you want the sounds you gotta get the real deal.”
Rode NTK
“My beloved Rode NTK Microphone that’s been with me through thick and thin ever since I started my first recordings! One day I’ll hopefully get to splash out on something posher, but to be honest this really does the job and it’s massively versatile.”
Yamaha KX5
“Another recent purchase is my Yamaha KX5. It’s a MIDI keytar and nothing else, but being built in 1984 it’s surprisingly sturdy compared to some of its modern equivalents. It’s got velocity, aftertouch sensitivity and all that jazz.”
Line 6 M9
“My M9 Line 6 stompbox is one of the best AND worst buys of my life.
“I rely on it for my live performances and use it for vocal effects and loops. I often run my Omnichord through it in the studio.
“As you can see it’s been used and abused, and is currently having a bit of a siesta as the charger died (again). I’ve had it refurbished too many times.”
Suzuki Omnichord
“My Suzuki Omnichord (AKA OM-84) is a part of me now. It’s a great songwriting tool and I also use it in my productions. Cruising off my new album Balun is a good example of that.”