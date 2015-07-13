Me in my studio: Cornelia

Having grown up in Sweden crafting songs, singing in choirs and playing in bands, Cornelia Dahlgren has more recently spent time writing, recording and touring with the likes of Portico, Dark Sky, Bonobo, Kwes and Scratcha DVA.

Following the release of an EP and a move to London, Cornelia has just released her debut album Balun - available as both a digital download and a limited edition audio poster - on her own label Camp Mozart.

We asked Cornelia to show us her studio and tell us about her favourite gear, and she duly obliged...