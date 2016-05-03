Me in my studio: Bunki
Bunki's bunker
While many producers litter their music with samples, South London’s Bunki is more of a MIDI man.
He recently released Turn, his new EP (available now on his own squareglass label) and has also produced for the likes of VV Brown and Leiik.
We asked Bunki to show us the gear he uses to craft his offbeat and atmospheric electronic productions, and he duly obliged.
Studio
“I’ve been working from home ever since I started making my own productions. I usually work in batches, and sometimes would just spend hours in a row just working on a track without noticing the time. Working from home allows me this freedom, and I’m sure many “bedroom producers” would be able to relate.
“Sometimes, if I want to record a specific piece of audio, or when I produce other artists, I go to GMS studios, which is just down the road from me in South-East London.”
Ableton Live
“My compositions are all loop based, so Ableton live is the obvious choice for a DAW. I use it to control all the MIDI loops, which are being sent to various hardware synthesizers and drum machines.
Moog Slim Phatty
“Big parts of the Bunki tracks are based around MIDI loops. I like the rigid nature of a programmed part which I then send into an analogue synthesizer. I create a sense of excitement or development by using synthesis rather then adding notes. This is why I always get a rack version of a synth if there is one and avoid keys.
“The Slim Phatty is generally in charge of my bass sounds, and has a truly present and rich sound. It’s a bit temperamental in terms of tuning, but I kind of like it.”
Roland Gaia
“This is my go-to synthesizer, I love how hands on it is. I try to stay away from synthesizers that have screens, and work with knobs and faders in a completely intuitive way. I’ve been through a lot with this synth and I find it is really important to have an instrument you really know inside out.”