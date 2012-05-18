Me in my studio: Ben Coda

DJ, producer and remixer Ben Coda is now firmly established on the UK dance music scene. His unique take on techno has also picked up its fair share of worldwide support.

His progressive edge crosses the frontiers of tough beats and rolling basslines which contrast with soaring melodies. When not traveling to gigs or in the studio Ben promotes his up and coming London ‘Motek ‘club night and produces a monthly show on Proton Radio. After the jump, Coda takes us on a trip around his studio.