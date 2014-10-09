M-Audio releases updated range of Oxygen controllers

M-Audio Oxygen 61
M-Audio Oxygen 49
M-Audio Oxygen 25
M-Audio has released the revised line of Oxygen controller keyboards that it announced at Musikmesse 2014.
Like their predecessors, the new Oxygen 25, 49 and 61 models each feature a velocity-sensitive controller keyboard, eight assignable rotaries and, with the exception of the 25, nine faders. The new Oxygen range also add eight velocity-sensitive pads for beat making and clip launching.
Additionally, the latest Oxygen controllers are able to work with iOS devices via Apple's Camera Connection kit (which is sold separately.) Each controller also comes bundled with SONiVOX Twist synthesizer and a Lite version of Ableton Live.
The new M-Audio Oxygen 25, Oxygen 49, and Oxygen 61 are availabe now at street prices of £70/$119, £120/$169, and £120/$229 respectively. For more info visit M-Audio.
Oxygen series highlights
- 25, 49 or 61 full-size, synth-action velocity-sensitive keys
- 8 velocity-sensitive trigger pads for beat production, clip launching & more
- 8 assignable knobs for mixing and tweaking plugins
- 9 assignable faders (Oxygen 49, Oxygen 61)
- Transport controls let you operate your DAW without reaching for the mouse
- Auto-maps to popular DAWs: Ableton Live, Pro Tools, Logic, Cubase
- LCD screen provides instant parameter feedback
- USB powered; a single cable provides power and MIDI connectivity
- Works with Apple's iPad Camera Connection Kit (sold separately) for use with iOS devices
- Includes Ableton Live Lite for immediate and powerful music creation
- Includes SONiVOX Twist spectral morphing synthesizer