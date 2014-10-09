M-Audio releases updated range of Oxygen controllers

Image 1 of 3 The Oxygen 61 is the largest of the three new models... M-Audio Oxygen 61 Image 2 of 3 Oxygen 49 is as mid-size option. M-Audio Oxygen 49 Image 3 of 3 On-the-go musicians might consider the Oxygen 25. M-Audio Oxygen 25

M-Audio has released the revised line of Oxygen controller keyboards that it announced at Musikmesse 2014.

Like their predecessors, the new Oxygen 25, 49 and 61 models each feature a velocity-sensitive controller keyboard, eight assignable rotaries and, with the exception of the 25, nine faders. The new Oxygen range also add eight velocity-sensitive pads for beat making and clip launching.

Additionally, the latest Oxygen controllers are able to work with iOS devices via Apple's Camera Connection kit (which is sold separately.) Each controller also comes bundled with SONiVOX Twist synthesizer and a Lite version of Ableton Live.

The new M-Audio Oxygen 25, Oxygen 49, and Oxygen 61 are availabe now at street prices of £70/$119, £120/$169, and £120/$229 respectively. For more info visit M-Audio.

Oxygen series highlights