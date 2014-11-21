iZotope releases Iris 2 sample-based synth plugin

iZotope has released the second version of Iris - "a visual instrument that combines the power of a sampler with the flexibility of a modular synth".

You can find out more about what makes Iris tick in our review of the original release, but rest assured that this update adds plenty of new features, too. These include "a robust modulation system, sample pools that can load both samples and classic oscillator waveforms, a completely redesigned interface with extensive visualizations and metering, enhanced effects and filters, and fresh patches to inspire creativity."

The hope is that users will be able to start making new sounds right away. More than 350 patches are included to get you started, with supposedly intuitive controls being provided for each.

Layering

The real power of Iris lies in its sample layering capabilities - you can mix and match a built-in collection of analogue oscillator waveforms, an 11 GB sound library of samples, and your own audio files. On top of this, there are five adjustable-curve ADSR envelopes, and five LFOs with dozens of morphing wavetable options. A comprehensive suite of effects is provided, too.

Iris 2 is also equipped with iZotope's spectral filtering technology, which enables you to visualise and edit your sound by drawing, selecting and isolating sonic components from each sample layer.

Iris 2 is available now from the iZotope website. From now until 11 December, it can be yours for $199 ($99 upgrade) - after that the price will rise to $299 ($149 upgrade). It operates standalone or as a 32/64-bit VST/VST3/AU/AAX/RTAS plugin on PC and Mac.