Is the MoroderNova an actual synth?

If you're Giorgio Moroder, you can get pretty much what you want as far as music technology goes, and that includes, it seems, your own branded version of a Novation synth.

Lurking at around the 1:44 mark in the video for Moroder's new track Déjà vu, which features the vocal talents of Sia, is an instrument called the MoroderNova, which looks suspiciously like a custom version of Novation's MiniNova.

At first glance, the differences appear to be purely cosmetic, and we wouldn't expect to see this version go on sale. Stranger things have happened, though: if guitarists can have signature models, why not synthesists?