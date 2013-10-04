In pictures: Jon Hopkins' London studio

For some artists, the path to success is not so easily forthcoming. Jon Hopkins’ sophomore album, Contact Note, fell off the radar, leading to disillusionment and a return to production.

However, as the saying goes, it’s not what you know but who you know. When colleague Leo Abrahams introduced Hopkins to Brian Eno, it led to numerous jamming sessions, collaborations and, by association, writing credits for Coldplay.

Since then, Hopkins has never looked back. His passion for solo work was reignited, resulting in the acclaimed 2009 album, Insides, while a Mercury Prize nomination for the album Diamond Mine in collaboration with King Creosote and an Ivor Novello Award for Hopkins’ soundtrack to the British sci-fi movie Monsters followed.

This year Hopkins returned with a fourth studio album, Immunity, which has seen him nominated for the Mercury Prize again, and continues his quest to seamlessly blend organic and electronic sounds amidst progressive dance-based grooves. Here we take a look around his studio setup and get an insight into his creative process.