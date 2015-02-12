In pictures: John Tejada's gear-stuffed studio

Born in Austria, John Tejada moved to LA in the summer of 1982, where he quickly identified with the sound of early hip-hop. By the age of 12, he was already performing rudimentary gigs with his first set of turntables and a mixer.

As the era flourished with new electronic modes, Tejada became as much fascinated by the production process as the technology itself. While still in high school, he purchased an Ensoniq EPS sampler and started experimenting.

Collaborating with long-term friend Arian Leviste, the duo composed and pressed their first single in 1994, although a more fruitful partnership began when Tejada joined forces with classical jazz guitarist Takeshi Nishimoto to form I’m Not A Gun.

By now, Tejada was DJing across the globe and emitting solo releases on diverse European labels such as A13, Multiplex, Generations and R&S, yet his career really took off in 2004 following the release of techno classics Sweat (On The Walls) and Mono On Mono, which together sold 23,000 vinyl copies. Equally successful follow-up singles and a raft of albums cemented Tejada’s reputation.

His brand new album, Signs Under Test, displays all the hallmarks of an artist who is highly adept at creating electronic music for multiple environments. We caught up with Tejada to see the gear he uses and find out how he works.

For the full interview with John Tejada, check out Future Music 289, March 2015, which is on sale now.