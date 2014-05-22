iMaschine 1.1 adds iPad optimisation, iTunes sampling and more

When Native Instruments' iMaschine was announced back in September 2011, we never dreamed that it'd be more than two and a half years until we saw version 1.1. NI has finally released said update, though, and it comes with the much-requested iPad support.

iMaschine 1.1 adapts to the iPad's larger screen and enables two-handed operation by putting editing and performing functions on the same window as the app's 16 drum pads, 2-octave keyboard and the audio recorder.

The new version also comes with an expanded library of sounds - the new Quantum Collection expansion features sounds from the Maschine 2 library - and the option to sample music from your iTunes library and adjust these samples' start and end points.

There are workflow enhancements, too: XY performance controls can be used to tweak effects; there's a swipe undo/redo function; and a metronome on/off switch.

iMaschine 1.1 should be available now on the Apple App Store. The update is free for existing users, while new customers will have to pay £2.99/$4.99.