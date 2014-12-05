How to make a hit Christmas pop song with Brett Domino

Brett Domino is as much a part of Christmas as a stuffed turkey, having previously released his own Christmas single (Hello Mistletoe (Goodbye Cold Snow)), covered the Pogues' Fairytale of New York with Alexa Goddard, and given MusicRadar his own take on Wham's Last Christmas.

Now he's returned to the festive music genre with his guide to making a hit Christmas song. Based on a formula that comprises sleigh bells, tubular bells, choirs, chestnuts, mistletoe, snow, Santa and - of course - figgy pudding, you can watch Brett and his musical accomplice Steven Peavis performing their sentimental, upbeat and sexy single Everybody Needs To Know It's Christmas, which is available now via Bandcamp and other online music retailers.