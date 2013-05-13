'First fully functional iPad mastering app' released

The iPad now has an app for the majority of music making tasks, but mastering is one area that, up until now, hasn't been touched upon.

Things have now changed, however, with the release of Audio Mastering, which promises to turn your iPad into a "real mastering studio".

The app is capable of processing sound, converting audio formats, changing sample rates, converting bit depths, cutting parts of a track for preview and making fade-ins and fade-outs.

It gives you a 10-band graphic EQ, 3-band stereo imaging, a harmonic saturator and a loudness maximizer to work with.

You can find out more in the video above. Audio Mastering is available to buy now on the Apple App Store priced at £6.99/$9.99.