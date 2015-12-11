Emin: the 12 tracks that blew my mind

Born in Baku, Azerbaijan the story of Emin Agalarov's rise to pop stardom is an astonishing one. The singer/songwriter grew up in Moscow, was educated in Europe and owned a shoe boutique on New York's Lexington Avenue before returning to Russia to build his own fashion empire.

Yet despite Western music not being encouraged in the Soviet era, Emin harboured a secret desire to fulfil a career in the music industry – a dream that eventually saw fruition with his debut album Still (2006). Several albums later, and Emin is regarded as a national hero in Russia and Azerbaijan, and has exceeded even his own expectations by crossing over into the UK and US markets – exemplified by his latest collaboration with Nile Rodgers for the single, Boomerang.

Emin explains how the partnership came about: “I was in New York doing a charity event for the homeless and one of the honourees was Grammy award-winning legendary guitarist, Nile Rodgers. He was on stage talking about how he was homeless at one point in his life - something not many people know.

“Afterwards, he came up to me and told me that he thought my song Boomerang could be a hit. I couldn't believe it! It was such a surreal moment to hear that from such an incredibly talented musician.

“A few weeks later, I thought why not ask him if he'd like to be featured on Boomerang. He said yes, and what he added to the track and video is beautiful - pure Nile Rodgers. His work is inspiring!”

Meanwhile, click through the gallery to read about the 12 tracks that have helped shape Emin’s career in music...