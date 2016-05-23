DM2 iPad drum machine ditches the samples in favour of synthesis

The sample-based DM1 has proven to be one of the most enduringly popular iPad drum machines, and now the core team that developed it has released Audionomy's DM2, which promises a new approach to drum synthesis.

As well as offering features that are common to a multitude of drum machines - a step sequencer, pads, a mixer and FX, for example - this also includes a graphic editor for editing your sounds. You get plenty of factory drum kits, and sounds from these can be mixed and matched.

Once you've created some patterns you can stitch them together to create songs.

Compatible with the iPad only, DM2 is available now from the Apple App Store for the '40% off' introductory price of £3.99/$4.99. Find out how its editor works in the video below.

