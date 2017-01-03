Could XILS-lab's PolyKB III be the analogue synth emulation you've been waiting for?

French software company XILS-Lab has announced the latest iteration of its RSF Polykobol II synth emulation, the PolyKB III.

This, we're told, sets itself apart from your average analogue synth emulation with what has been dubbed a 'revolutionary' new feature: aliasing-free, continuously morphing VCOs. Users will have access to hundreds of different analogue-modelled waveforms, all via flexible, free-running (VCO1, VCO2, VCO3) oscillators.

To further expand the sonic possibilities, the three oscillators can also be controlled by all modulation sources, which are set using the Wired Mod function. The macro modulation matrix has over 35 'hardwired' options between various sources and destinations.

Another new feature in the update is the Voice XY pad, a per-voice modulator that affects each note played so that it sounds different to previous and subsequent notes. Alongside this is the Space XY pad, a dynamic stereo modulation pad, which enables the building of unique stereo scenes by providing each new note played with a distinct, polyphony-controlled position.

Lastly there's the sequencer, which gives you the ability to create four different sequences of up to 128 steps, with each sequencer line controlling up to four different synthesis parameters via the User Mod function.

PolyKB III is available in both 32- and 64-bit AAX, AU, RTAS and VST formats. You can purchase the plugin for an introductory promotional price of €119 until 21 January 2017, rising to €159 thereafter, on the XILS-lab web store. Owners of the original PolyKB or PolyKB II can upgrade to PolyKB III for an introductory promotional price of €25 until 21 January 2017, rising to €39.

For more information, check out the XILS-Lab website.

