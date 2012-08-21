Clavia releases free Nord Beat iPad app

Image 1 of 2 Clavia Nord Beat: straightforward step sequencing. Clavia Nord Beat

Image 2 of 2 The Pad view. Clavia Nord Beat pads



Clavia is the latest hardware manufacturer to get into the app game with a cute-looking iPad step sequencer known as Nord Beat. It's free and, thanks to its CoreMIDI support, can be used to control not only Nord modules and synths - it's been designed with the Nord Drum particularly in mind - but also any other MIDI instrument.

Nord Beat offers four tracks, a 16-step sequencer and up to eight patterns. You can either loop one of these or chain them together (repeating patterns if necessary) to create a song.

You can choose from three velocity levels and adjust the amount of shuffle, while a Pad mode gives you the option of playing your drum sounds.

You can download Nord Beat for iPad now from the App Store. Find out more below or on the Clavia website.

Clavia Nord Beat official info

Nord Beat is a 4-track CoreMIDI Step Sequencer for iPad. Nord Beat is a perfect companion for your Nord Drum and is available for free at the App Store!

Sequencer

Nord Beat lets you create drum beats in classic 16 step grid with up to 8 patterns and offers great control over velocity.

Patterns can be played back in two ways: In Sequence Mode, up to 8 patterns can be cued and will play in a chained fashion. Each pattern can be set to repeat up to 8 times to create a song progression.

When Sequence Mode is turned off, a single pattern will loop until you cue another.

Any pattern can be edited while playing and the Copy/Paste function lets you create variations over a pattern very quickly.

There are 3 velocity levels represented by colors, and are easily changed by swiping up or down on the desired notes. The actual velocity values can be altered with the velocity faders for changing accents and dynamics in real-time.

The Shuffle amount can also be changed on the fly and each of the 4 tracks can be muted individually. The Pattern length can be shortened (1-16) while playing for creating breakdowns or alternative time signatures.

Pad Mode

Nord Beat also features a Pad Mode that lets you play the Nord Drum (or other MIDI gear) with your fingers and even gives you great control over the velocity! The center zones transmit full velocity and gradually gets lower towards the edges. The pads can be used simultaneously with the sequencer.

Easy Setup

Although designed with the Nord Drum in mind, Nord Beat can be used with any MIDI instrument. Just choose the desired MIDI-channel and Note Numbers in the Nord Beat Settings menu and you're ready to go!

A CoreMIDI compatible MIDI interface is required.