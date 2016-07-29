Behringer's new polysynth finally gets a name

Behringer's new 12-voice polysynth has finally got a name… DeepMind 12!

Ok so it sounds a bit like a chess-playing computer, but in this fifth teaser video from the German manufacturer we're also treated to some new information regarding the FX section.

From the video we can clearly see a tablet involved with further effects-editing functionality and that DeepMind 12 is powered by a Music Group stablemate: Klark Teknik. It has also been confirmed, by Uli himself, that the "four world-class FX engines" are also powered by TC Electronic alongside K.T.

We are still yet to have any word on price, but as more and more details are revealed, we do wonder if DeepMind 12 will be coming in under £1000 and therefore hitting that 'affoardable' bracket. We'll just have to wait and see, so be sure to check back with us soon for information as we get it.