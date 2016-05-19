Arturia V Collection 5 lands with five new instruments and made-over classics
V Collection 5
Arturia has announced the release of version 5 of its rather large selection of soft synths, V Collection.
Version 5 features five new instruments: Synclavier V, Farfisa V, B-3 V, Stage-73 V, and Piano V, a collection of classic pianos.
But that's not all, as the French manufacturer has also refreshed some of its established classics with new preset browsers, new sounds and new features. Instruments to get this treatment include the Mini V, the Modular V and CS-80 V, to name but a few.
The entire collection of 17 classic instruments is available for €399/$399 and can be downloaded direct from the Arturia website or purchased as a boxed version.
Synclavier V
“The Synclavier V faithfully recreates and improves on the elite digital synthesizer that powered some of the biggest hits and film soundtracks of the early ‘80s. Its unique fusion of additive and FM synthesis technologies made for a stunningly diverse and unique universe of cinematic pads and evolving timbres. We partnered with original designer Cameron Jones to faithfully build the only emulation ever attempted.”
The Synclavia V is AAX, AU, VST2, and VST3 compatible on PC and Mac (32- and 64-bit). It is available to purchase as a boxed version from any authorised Arturia dealer or online as a download directly from Arturia for €199.00/$199.00.
Piano V
“Piano V delivers nine world-class pianos, ranging from 9’ concert grands to studio uprights to unconventional designs. Rather than stacks of samples, they’re all based on our award-winning modeling technology applied to the sound and mechanics—strings, hammers, sound boards, mic positions and more. Finally there’s a piano emulation you’ll truly love playing. Just choose a preset and play, or customize your own.”
The Piano V is AAX, AU, VST2, and VST3 compatible on PC and Mac (32- and 64-bit). It is available to purchase as a boxed version from any authorised Arturia dealer or online as a download directly from Arturia for €199.00/$199.00.
B-3 V
“The king of electronic organs, the rich sounding B-3 has been a staple of jazz, gospel, hard rock and reggae - and pro studios everywhere - for over a half century. Its electromagnetic tonewheel design gave it a beefy quality not found on later transistor organs. Our faithful homage includes a rotary speaker, plus updates like drawbar modulation for new animated and syncopated effects. Roadies not required.”
The B-3 V is AAX, AU, VST2, and VST3 compatible on PC and Mac (32- and 64-bit). It is available to purchase as a boxed version from any authorised Arturia dealer or online as a download directly from Arturia for €199.00/$199.00.
Farfisa V
“Much lighter than a Hammond and more cutting than a Vox, the Farfisa transistor organ helped drive the effervescent sounds of ‘60s Top 40 hits, and has kept bubbling up across upbeat genres ever since. It also wanted to be a synth when it grew up, which we’ve aided by adding user-definable waveforms, DAW sync for tremolo/repeat, more envelope control and integral effects.”
The Farfisa V is AAX, AU, VST2, and VST3 compatible on PC and Mac (32- and 64-bit). It is available to purchase as a boxed version from any authorised Arturia dealer or online as a download directly from Arturia for €199.00/$199.00.
Stage-73 V
“The tine-based electric pianos of the ‘60s and ‘70s featured a rounder sound and longer sustain than the competing Wurlitzers. They’ve been used by a who’s who of keyboardists, especially for jazz, funk and ballads. We modeled the Stage 73 and Suitcase 73 right down to the tines, pickups and circuitry. We also included a tube amp model and classic effects for the full experience.”
The Farfisa V is AAX, AU, VST2, and VST3 compatible on PC and Mac (32- and 64-bit). It is available to purchase as a boxed version from any authorised Arturia dealer or online as a download directly from Arturia for €199.00/$199.00.