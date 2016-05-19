Arturia V Collection 5 lands with five new instruments and made-over classics

Arturia has announced the release of version 5 of its rather large selection of soft synths, V Collection.

Version 5 features five new instruments: Synclavier V, Farfisa V, B-3 V, Stage-73 V, and Piano V, a collection of classic pianos.

But that's not all, as the French manufacturer has also refreshed some of its established classics with new preset browsers, new sounds and new features. Instruments to get this treatment include the Mini V, the Modular V and CS-80 V, to name but a few.

The entire collection of 17 classic instruments is available for €399/$399 and can be downloaded direct from the Arturia website or purchased as a boxed version.

