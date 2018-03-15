TC Electronic debuts feature-loaded, ultra-flexible SpectraDrive Bass Preamp and Line Driver pedal

TC Electronic has turned its pedal talents to the low-end with the SpectraDrive, a Bass Preamp and Line Driver that’s positively rammed with features.

First up is a preamp section with four-band intelligent EQ, lifted from the company’s BH800 bass head, while TonePrint compression is also on hand courtesy of the SpectraComp.

One of the pedal’s key selling points is what TC is branding a “custom-built, studio-grade” DI, with switches for pre/post-EQ, ground/lift and line/instrument level.

Elsewhere, there’s a footswitchable TonePrint TubeDrive circuit - designed to emulate preamp and power amp tube distortion - plus a built-in BonaFide Buffer, parallel output, headphones out and aux in.

Phewph! This is essentially TC Electronic’s greatest bass hits in one package, and we can’t wait to take a look.

The SpectraDrive is available Q2 2018 for $199.99 - head over to TC Electronic for more info.