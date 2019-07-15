Summer NAMM 2019: Walrus Audio “maxes out the gain dial” with Kangra Filter Fuzz pedal

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Walrus Audio has unveiled the Kangra Filter Fuzz pedal, which promises to “max out the gain dial” with both a filter and octave fuzz.

Co-designed by SNL guitarist Jared Scharff, the Kangra Filter Fuzz is designed explicitly for lead playing, with the combined tones promising wide sweeps, frequency boosts and envelope filter sounds.

(Image credit: Walrus Audio)

The pedal is adjusted via sensitivity, resonance, volume and frequency controls, with toggle-switches for envelope, mid and modern/vintage.

The Kangra Filter Fuzz is available now for $199/£179. Head over to Walrus Audio for more info.