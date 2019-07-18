Summer NAMM 2019: Vox unveils futuristic Starstream Active Bass guitars

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Remember Vox’s oddball Starstream design? Well, the company clearly still does, and it’s brought the futuristic look to the low-end with the Starstream Active Bass guitar.

Two models are available: the 2S, which features a pair of Aguilar jazz-style pickups, and the 1H, which packs a single Aguilar humbucker.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Vox) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Vox) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Vox)

The actual frame structure and body balance remain the same as the guitar version, but the Starstream Bass ditches the onboard effects suite, and features a short 30” scale length and compact body to retain its lightweight credentials.

Aguilar has also contributed its OBP-2 preamp, with low-end and treble boost/cut controls, while Gotoh machine heads and bridge also come as standard.

The Starstream Active Bass models are available from September for £1,390 each. See Vox Amps for more.