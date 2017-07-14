Summer NAMM 2017: MXR Carbon Copy Deluxe heads up Jim Dunlop’s 10-strong pedal line-up
SUMMER NAMM 2017: Jim Dunlop has outdone themselves this summer, with offerings aplenty from MXR, Way Huge and Dunlop.
Headline-grabbers are the Carbon Copy Deluxe analogue delay and Echoplex-aping Booster Mini, as well as signature wahs for Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler and Jimi Hendrix, the latter in the form of a mini version.
Hendrix also nabs four more signature pedals, which leave no tone left unturned, while Way Huge doubles up its Bonamassa Overrated Special and bassists get a sub-octave fuzz. Phewph.
We’ve caught wind of a few RRPs and availability dates for these, but not all. Head on through the gallery for all the available info, and visit Jim Dunlop for more info.
MXR Booster Mini
PRESS RELEASE: Get the sonic secret sauce of the Echoplex Preamp with the legendary boosting power of the MXR Micro Amp in a lightweight, space-saving mini housing.
Dunlop Geezer Butler Cry Baby Bass Wah
PRESS RELEASE: The Geezer Butler Cry Baby Bass Wah is voiced exactly to Geezer’s specs, retaining low end frequencies while allowing his aggressive midrange to cut through the mix.
Convenient auto-return switching allows him to step in and out of the effect with ease. It’s identical to the one that he takes out on the road.
Way Huge Doubleland Special Overdrive
PRESS RELEASE: The Doubleland Special Overdrive takes the bold and punchy Overrated Special OD—designed just for Joe Bonamassa—and doubles it up in a single housing with the option to run them Series mode for overdrive-into-overdrive magic.
MXR Carbon Copy Deluxe Analog Delay
PRESS RELEASE: The Carbon Copy Deluxe Analog Delay adds a bevy of new features to fine-tune the warm, organic sound that has made the original the bestselling analog delay in the world.
It has twice as much delay time plus tap tempo functionality with four different subdivisions.
On the tonal side, you have the option to add modulation and choose between the original Carbon Copy Delay's dark, mellow wash and the vibrant articulation of the Bright version.
Additional features include an expression jack for external control of various functions, programmable presets, and more.
Available from October.
MXR Sub Octave Bass Fuzz
PRESS RELEASE: The Sub Octave Bass Fuzz combines two different fuzzes with a growling sub octave signal, featuring an array of controls to fine-tune your sound, including a separate Dry volume control to ensure clean low end retention.
Dunlop Jimi Hendrix Cry Baby Mini Wah
PRESS RELEASE: The Jimi Hendrix Cry Baby Mini Wah is crafted to deliver the same dynamic tonal sweep of the original Italian-made Thomas Organ wah Jimi Hendrix used, now with half the footprint of a standard wah pedal.
Dunlop Jimi Hendrix Gypsy Fuzz
PRESS RELEASE: Get Jimi's unique and bitingly aggressive Band of Gypsys fuzz sound in a Phase 90-sized housing, including an all-new Tone control for sonic fine-tuning.
The housing features artwork from legendary rock artist Gered Mankowitz.
Dunlop Jimi Hendrix Uni-Vibe Chorus/Vibrato
PRESS RELEASE: This pedal delivers the classic phasey, chorusy, Leslie-sounding goodness used by Jimi Hendrix in late ‘69/‘70, with modern features such as a status LED, true-bypass switching, a 9-volt power jack, and a pedalboard-friendly housing.
Dunlop Jimi Hendrix Octavio Fuzz
PRESS RELEASE: This pedal provides the classic "octave up" fuzz effect that Jimi Hendrix made famous, with modern features such as a status LED, true-bypass switching, a 9-volt power jack, and a pedalboard-friendly housing.
Dunlop Jimi Hendrix Fuzz Face Distortion
PRESS RELEASE: This pedal recreates the sound of the Dallas Arbiter Fuzz Face unit Jimi Hendrix use in the late '60s, with modern features such as a status LED, true-bypass switching, a 9-volt power jack, and a pedalboard-friendly housing.