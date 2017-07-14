Summer NAMM 2017: MXR Carbon Copy Deluxe heads up Jim Dunlop’s 10-strong pedal line-up

SUMMER NAMM 2017: Jim Dunlop has outdone themselves this summer, with offerings aplenty from MXR, Way Huge and Dunlop.

Headline-grabbers are the Carbon Copy Deluxe analogue delay and Echoplex-aping Booster Mini, as well as signature wahs for Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler and Jimi Hendrix, the latter in the form of a mini version.

Hendrix also nabs four more signature pedals, which leave no tone left unturned, while Way Huge doubles up its Bonamassa Overrated Special and bassists get a sub-octave fuzz. Phewph.

We’ve caught wind of a few RRPs and availability dates for these, but not all. Head on through the gallery for all the available info, and visit Jim Dunlop for more info.