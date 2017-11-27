Sublime Guitars announces Tomcat Deluxe offset electric

Florida’s Sublime Guitars has announced the Tomcat Deluxe, the company’s updated take on offset electrics.

The Tomcat Deluxe packs a solid alder body with roasted flame maple neck and ebony fingerboard, plus two Porter-designed pickups: an H90 in the neck and humbucker in the bridge.

Sublime’s Globally Crafted production initiative means neck, body and electronics are sourced from around the world based on craftmanship rather than price point.

The Tomcat Deluxe is available to preorder now from Sublime Guitars for $899 in Delano Teal and Onyx Black finishes.