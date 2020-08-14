Steve Lukather delivers a brutal 7am wake-up call to his neighbours after being disturbed by leaf blowers

Most musicians have probably daydreamed about weaponising their rigs against noisy neighbours at some point, safe in the knowledge that ‘mine is louder than yours’. But session legend and Toto guitarist Steve Lukather recently put the idea to the test after apparently being woken-up by his neighbour’s gardener and a fleet of 10 leaf blowers.

What happens when the dickhead neighbors Gardner starts up 10 blowers at 7am! #goodmorningsunshine #fuckyou Steve Lukather A photo posted by @stevelukatherofficial on Aug 11, 2020 at 7:44am PDT

Taking to Instagram to film the incident, Lukather - sporting some fine-looking loungewear and backed-up by his pet pug - waged sonic war with on his neighbours, shredding his signature MusicMan through an amp placed on a trampoline before punctuating his solo by shouting “GOOD MORNING!”.

The accompanying caption reads “What happens when the dickhead neighbors Gardner starts up 10 blowers at 7am! #goodmorningsunshine #fuckyou”

Lukather’s video received encouraging support from a slew of guitar industry legends including Ernie Ball, Zakk Wylde, Bumblefoot, Doug Aldrich and more, with Peter Frampton adding ““They also owe you $$ for your performance! All mowers and blowers need to become rakers and takers anyway. Much love”.

