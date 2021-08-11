Steve Albini show you the best ways to mic speaker cabs

If our interview with Steve Albini didn't make the point, this is a man with a wealth of knowledge to share with producers and musicians. And he's happy to do so alongside his colleagues at the studio in the series Electrical Audio How To - though not frequently, which makes them all the more valuable. His latest tutorial is something all recording musicians can benefit from; how to mic speaker cabs.

There's a few key approaches with different advantages and drawbacks. Albini explains these in a wonderfully concise way and it's a real recording masterclass. With some of Albini's goofier side thrown in too. We'd love to see more of these from him. Check it out above and for more tutorials, head over to the Electrical Audio YouTube channel.