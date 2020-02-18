Future Music and Steinberg team up for their seventh season of Studio Sessions with Cubase. For this first episode, we visit the Dutch masters of house and techno, Tinlicker, in their Utrecht studio as they unravel the production secrets behind their track Bird Feeder. Tinlicker demonstrates how they create their beats and bass lines, process vocals, and layer synths in Cubase.

Bird Feeder is taken from the Tinlicker album: This Is Not Our Universe which is out now on Anjunabeats.

The second part of this video series will be aired on Tuesday, 17th March.