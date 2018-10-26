Star-studded Keith Moon tribute night to raise money for National Deaf Children's Society

What could be better than an evening of classic The Who covers dedicated to one of the greatest drummers in the history of rock, Keith Moon, all played by world-class drummers? How about raising thousands of pounds for charity while you're at it?

The bar will be open for visitors to buy a drink or two, but no blowing up of hotel toilets please

On Saturday 10th November, 7.45pm at Olympia London, a different famous guest drummer will take to the Keith Moon replica kit on each song, with a Natal band and backline.

JR Robinson, Adam Marko, Ronn Dunnett, Danny Farrant, Chris Mansbridge, Pete Cater, Jonathon Rodney, Steve White, Gabor Dornyei and Pick Withers are all set to perform iconic tracks like My Generation and Baba O'Riley on a very special night for a fantastic cause.

The evening is organised by the London Drum Show team and will take place on the evening of the first day of the much-anticipated drumming weekender. It's a standalone event though, so you don't need an LDS ticket to join in.

Tickets are just £20 from the London Drum Show website, with all proceeds from the evening going to the National Deaf Children's Society, which provides expert support on childhood deafness, campaigns for deaf children’s rights and fights to ensure that deaf children have the same opportunities in life as everyone else.

Click here for tickets and more details about The London Drum Show.