Sonic Youth’s effects pedals are up for sale and you could buy them

There are no signs of alternative heroes Sonic Youth getting back together any time soon following their split in 2011, but on the upside, the band has done some spring cleaning, and are flogging a few of their effects pedals on eBay.

Four stompboxes are on offer: an Electro-Harmonix Voice Box, rare HSW Honda Sound Works Drop Fuzz, Seymour Duncan Twin Tube and, most excitingly, a 1997 example of the highly desirable Lovetone Big Cheese.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Each listing includes the following note:

“We have been authorized by Steve Shelley of Sonic Youth to sell this lot of pedals from the band's personal recording and rehearsal studio collection, owned by them during periods of some of their greatest work.

“It cannot be said with certainty when or by whom each particular pedal was used. Each pedal comes with a Letter of Authenticity with make, model, and serial number, signed by Steve Shelley.”

The news was announced via Sonic Youth’s Twitter account (which also displayed an EHX Flanger Hoax, although that listing seems to have since disappeared).

Anyhow, if you fancy a bid on any of the four SY-used pedals, you can view the listings on eBay.