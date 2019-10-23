SolidGoldFX launches the 76 Plus octave up fuzz and filter

Canadian effects builder SolidGoldFX has revealed its one-stop destination for all your vintage fuzz and futuristic filtered texture needs; the 76 Plus.



It's a two-in-one deal. One side is the company's 76 octa-fuzz – inspired by vintage Japanese stompboxes – and the other is a custom filter section. You an use them individually or stacked together and unleash a world of filthy fuzz, funky filter and otherworldly synth sounds.

Handmade in Montreal, the pedal will now be available in the UK via Audio Distribution Group.