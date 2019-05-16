Solar Guitars heralds its first single-cut design with 8 new electric guitars

Ola Englund’s Solar Guitars has issued another typically fruitful new announcement, this time unveiling an all new single-cut electric guitar shape, the Type G, available in eight different configurations.

Two variations are available: Type GF (flat top) and Type GC (carved top), both of which feature a 24.75” scale, contoured body with back comfort cuts, set neck with all-access heel and similar specs to other Solar models.

By accident we edited the traditional Solar 6 inline headstock to that body... and BANG… we found our way home Ola Englund

“Our goal was to design a traditional looking single cut guitar with a real Solar Guitars twist,” says Ola.

“After endless body and headstock shape designs we were lost. We found the perfect body shape but all the headstock designs just did not look right… We almost gave up.

“By accident we edited the traditional Solar 6 inline headstock to that body... and BANG… we found our way home. So f€%k tradition, we are Solar Guitars, we do whatever we want….”

Well, quite. All eight models are available to order from Solar Guitars now - see below for the full lowdown on each.

GC1.6OLA LTD

1199 $/€ suggested street pricing. Custom Graphic Ola finish



Carved alder body – Mahogany neck – 24,75” scale – 24 frets – Ebony fretboard – Solar 18:1 locking tuners – Stainless steel frets – Duncan Solar pickups – EverTune bridge – 1 volume – 5 way switch – Gigbag included – Signed & numbered certificate (limited to only 20 pieces worldwide).

GC2.6TBR

799 $/€ suggested street pricing. Trans Blood Red Matte finish



Carved swamp ash body – Maple neck - 24,75” scale – 24 frets – Ebony fretboard – Solar 18:1 tuners – Super jumbo frets – Duncan Solar pickups – Tune-o-matic bridge – 2 volume, 1 tone w/ push pull for coil cut – 3 way toggle switch

GC2.6C

666 $/€ suggested street pricing. Carbon (black matte) finish



Carved mahogany body – Mahogany neck - 24,75” scale – 24 frets – Ebony fretboard – Solar 18:1 tuners – Super jumbo frets – Duncan Solar pickups – Tune-o-matic bridge – 2 volume, 1 tone w/ push pull for coil cut – 3 way toggle switch .

GF1.7FBB

1199 $/€ suggested street pricing. Flame Trans Black Burst matte finish

Flat mahogany body with bevels – Maple / jatoba 5 piece neck – neck thru construction - 25,5” scale – 24 frets – Ebony fretboard – Solar 18:1 locking tuners – Stainless steel frets – Duncan Solar pickups – EverTune bridge – 2 volume, 1 tone w/ push pull for coil cut – 3 way toggle switch.

GF1.6FRC

899 $/€ suggested street pricing. Carbon black matte finish

Flat alder body with bevels – Maple neck – 24,75” scale – 24 frets – Ebony fretboard – Solar 18:1 locking tuners – Stainless steel frets – Duncan Solar pickups – Floyd Rose 1000 bridge – 2 volume, 1 tone w/ push pull for coil cut – 3 way toggle switch.

GF2.6BOP

749 $/€ suggested street pricing. Black Open Pore matte finish

Flat swamp ash body with bevels – Mahogany neck – 24,75” scale – 24 frets – Ebony fretboard – Solar 18:1 Tuners – Super jumbo frets – Duncan Solar pickups – Tune-o-matic bridge – 2 volume, 1 tone w/ push pull for coil cut – 3 way toggle switch.

GF2.6W

649 $/€ suggested street pricing. White matte finish



Flat mahogany body with bevels – Mahogany neck – 24,75” scale – 24 frets – Ebony fretboard – Solar 18:1 tuners – Super jumbo frets – Duncan Solar pickups – Tune-o-matic bridge – 2 volume, 1 tone w/ push pull for coil cut – 3 way toggle switch.

GF2.6C

599 $/€ suggested street pricing. Carbon (black matte) finish



Flat mahogany body with bevels – Mahogany neck – 24,75” scale – 24 frets – Ebony fretboard – Solar 18:1 tuners – Super jumbo frets – Duncan Solar pickups – Tune-o-matic bridge – 2 volume, 1 tone w/ push pull for coil cut – 3 way toggle switch.