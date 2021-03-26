So, you like your metal deep? There's a distortion pedal for that – introducing LunaStone‘s Deep Metal...

Danish pedal company LunaStone has launched the evocatively titled Deep Metal pedal. While Deep Metal could and perhaps should be a heavy metal subgenre, it is a distortion pedal that is voiced to sound massive through small guitar amplifiers.

In keeping with the LunaStone house style, the Deep Metal has an oversized LED on the enclosure, and it arranges its generously sized to make it easier to tweak mid-song with your foot.

It was important to me to make Deep Metal sound huge, but at the same time be able to sound great even on smaller guitar rigs Steen Grøntved, LunaStone founder and He

The control setup is standard-issue for drive boxes: Volume, Tone, Gain. But LunaStone says this is a very different type of distortion, keeping the bottom end tight so that it flatters your combo.

“It was important to me to make Deep Metal sound huge, but at the same time be able to sound great even on smaller guitar rigs,” says Steen Grøntved, LunaStone founder and Head Engineer.

”A classic problem when searching for that juicy metal tone on a combo is that you can push the woofer so hard that it is stretched to its limits – sometimes beyond, which ultimately results in a very poor guitar tone. That problem now vaporises with Deep Metal on the pedalboard.”

The Deep Metal is all-analogue, is soft-switching, and takes a 9V DC centre negative power supply, drawing 50mA, and it is available through the LunaStone webstore, priced DKK1050, £129 approx.