Sleeping With Sirens' Justin Hills: my 5 essential bass albums

Since releasing their debut album in 2010, US outfit Sleeping With Sirens have slowly but surely built their name as one of the hottest bands of their generation.

The band's latest album, Gossip, landed in September, and made a dent back home and in Europe - and the band really worked at it in the studio

"We recorded with David Bendeth in Nashville at House of Blues Studios," Justin Hills confirms. "He is very intense; he will push you to the limit. It was definitely a learning experience - we all took something from it and ran with it.”

If you hit 30 years old and you’re not continuing to learn your instrument and to progress then you'll hit a wall where you’re as good as you will ever be

Justin suggests that the Tonight Alive producer’s hands-on role may well have yielded Sleeping With Sirens’ finest work to date.

“I think it is the best stuff that we have done so far. It is great to have someone to push you like that in the studio. He makes a good point that if you hit 30 years old and you’re not continuing to learn your instrument and to progress then you'll hit a wall where you’re as good as you will ever be. Unless you really want it and strive for it then you won’t improve.

“Working on this album made me fall in love with the bass again. I was excited to play again. Now when I get home I don’t just sit at home; I dedicate three hours a day to playing and he put that in the back of my head.”

And so with what he considers to be his band’s best album out in the wild, we gave Justin a light grilling on the records that he considers essential to his journey as a bass player. We start with a rock titan…