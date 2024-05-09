Slash has a new signature Gibson guitar – and it's an ES-335!

The Gibson Custom Slash 1963 ES-335 Collector’s Edition is limited to only 50 guitars

Slash ES-335
(Image credit: Gibson)

With Slash fully into a blues era (some would say he's always been in one) with a new solo album imminent, and news he's been branching out in the studio away from Les Pauls, Gibson has officially unveiled (via the Gibson Gazette) an ES-335 signature guitar for him.

It's based on Slash's vintage original that he tracked with on the Orgy Of The Damned album sessions (released via Gibson Records on 17 May). “I used a beautiful and killer-sounding 1963 ES-335 Gibson for more than a few songs on Orgy of the Damned,” he says. “Gibson has now built a fantastic replica of this extraordinary guitar. Same dot neck, Bigsby tremolo, and finish. You have to check it out.”

Let's do that! But there's a catch…

The Gibson Custom Slash 1963 ES-335 Collector’s Edition Guitar is limited to a run of  just 50 and there's no price stated – interested parties can call the Gibson Garage to order. But a purchase will include an invitation to a special Slash and Friends event at the Nashville retail space. Still, you know the old saying; if you have to ask the price… 

Slash ES-335

(Image credit: Gibson)

There's no harm in looking/drooling over this Bigsby B7-equipped beauty in Vintage Sunburst (with light aging from the Murphy Lab, including the pickups), a collection of case candy that includes a signed copy of Slash's new album, Orgy of the Damned, a signed copy of The Collection: Slash coffee table book (edited by former MusicRadar man Chris Vinnicombe, no less), and a certificate of authenticity.

Slash ES-335

(Image credit: Gibson)

And let's not forget that invitation to attend Slash's exclusive VIP experience at the Gibson Garage in Nashville, where the man himself and his blues band will play intimate live performance.

Will more affordable models follow? Based on previous form, we reckon so. So let's keep faith and our wallets close. 

