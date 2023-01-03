Skrillex teases Fred again.. and Flowdan collaboration "Rumble"

Skrillex and Fred again.. have shared teasers confirming that their much-hyped collaborative track "Rumble" will be officially released tomorrow, January 4th.

This fierce, bass-heavy banger is one of the most eagerly awaited tracks in 2023's electronic music calendar, and kicks off what's likely to be another hugely successful year for Fred again.., following the release of his third album, a sold-out international tour and (perhaps the greatest achievement of all) his triumph in the MusicRadar Awards.

Centred around a lean, mean and minimal sub-bass riff, "Rumble" features vocals from London-based MC and producer Flowdan, an artist known for being a founding member of the influential grime collective Roll Deep, and for his collaborations with highly regarded British producer The Bug. Keen-eared listeners might draw comparisons between "Rumble" and "Skeng", an influential track from The Bug's 2008 album "London Zoo" that pairs Flowdan's rhymes with similarly face-melting low frequencies.

While early versions of "Rumble" were said to feature production contributions from Four Tet, the producer has not been mentioned in Fred's teaser post, embedded below.

News of the the track's release has been received enthusiastically on social media, with David Guetta, Kenny Beats, DJ Target, Oneman, Gorgon City and Meduza commenting on Fred's Instagram post, among others.

Watch Fred again.. drop "Rumble" during his 2022 Boiler Room set below.