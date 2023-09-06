Show Us Your Studio #7: "I started with a couple pieces of high-end gear, flipped them for a little more than I paid and kept flipping until I have the collection I have now"

This is Show Us Your Studio, a chance for our readers to show off their set-up, shout about their gear and invite the world into their home studio. This week's studio shot has been submitted by MusicRadar reader Joshua Lutz.

Tell us a little about your studio set-up? What do you love about it?

"After two years of working around the clock to build my home studio, it’s finished. My dad and I floated the control and live room in my basement and even ran tielines throughout. I started with just a couple pieces of high end gear, a Neve 1272 from an old console and a Neumann U87. I flipped them for a little more than I paid and bought some other gear which I flipped for a little more than I paid, and just kept flipping my way up and saved from audio gigs until I have the collection I have now."

Tell us a little about your musical background and the music that you make in your studio?

"I was an Assistant Engineer at Electric Lady Studios for two years after graduating from the Conservatory Of Recording Arts and Sciences. I'm a multi-instrumentalist, I play over 35 instruments and am a visual designer as well."

What's your favourite piece of gear in your studio and why?

"The Altec 436C pair cause it is, to me and many other engineers, the very best vari-mu compressor ever made. It's instant Beatles on everything. Great for tracking, mixing, mastering and 2-bus."

What was the first bit of gear you ever owned?

"Tascam Portastudio 424MKII and a Shure SM58. I made hundreds of songs on it until I upgraded to a Roland VS880!"

What dream piece of gear would you love to own if money was no object?

"A Fairchild 670 or a Oberheim FVS-1."

Listen to Joshua Lutz's track Yasmin below.

(Image credit: Joshua Lutz)

Joshua's gear list

Neve 33609C

UA LA-2A

Altec 436C pair

Altec 1591A

RetroGrade Stereo Federal Compressor

Universal Audio 6176

Hairball Audio 1776 Blue Stripe

CBS Audimax pair

Demeter VTCL-2

Gates Dynamote

Binson Echorec, 2

Telefunken V672 racked pair

Neve V racked channel strip

Neve 1073

API 512C

Quad Eight racked pair

Neotek Racked pair

BEAG Racked pair

Studer racked pair

Eventide DSP4000

Distressor EL8X Pair

Stam SA4000

Chandler Limited TG1

dBX 160

Dolby 361 w/ Vocal Stressor mod

Apollo X16

Yamaha NS-10 pair

Ensoniq DP/4

Roger Meyer Gates pair

Neumann Racked Danner EQ pair

Dangerous Bax EQ

Moog Ladder

Roland RE-301

Magnecorder Custom Pre

Lexicon PCM90

Tubetech LCB-2

