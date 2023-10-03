Show Us Your Studio #10: "We're loving the Erica Synths Perkons drum synth at the moment - it sounds so huge"

This is Show Us Your Studio, a chance for our readers to show off their set-up, shout about their gear and invite the world into their home studio. This week's studio shot has been submitted by MusicRadar readers and musical duo Kassian.

Tell us about your studio set-up? What do you love about it?

"We love our setup because two of us can produce live together without turning on the computer. Everything is synced with MIDI and there is space for us both to stand up and jam together. We record everything through a multitrack desk and edit afterwards in the DAW."

Tell us a little about your musical background and the music that you make in your studio?

"We come from different areas of dance music and we bonded over a mutual appreciation for unique production and interesting rhythms in dance music. The music we're making now is close to techno and UK bass."

What's your favourite piece of gear in your studio and why?

"We're really enjoying the Erica Synths Perkons HD-01 drum synth at the moment, it sounds so huge and is unbelievably fun to play around with. We love that there's no screen on it, and love its unpredictability."

What was the first bit of gear you ever owned?

"The Roland System-1 synth, which we still use on almost every track five years later. It's amazing for super expressive basslines and acid sounds."

What dream piece of gear would you love to own if money was no object?

"A real 909 would be pretty amazing, or an original Prophet! Something with tons of character. We're also just scratching the surface of modular synthesis now so a big Eurorack setup would probably keep us busy for a while!"

Listen to Shimmer (Edit) by Kassian below.

(Image credit: Kassian)

(Image credit: Kassian)

A post shared by 38 East Studios (@38eaststudios) A photo posted by on

Kassian's gear list

Elektron Digitakt

Roland SP-404 MKII

Elektron Octatrack MkII

Elektron Analog Four MKII

Roland System-1

Erica Synths Perkons HD-01

Behringer 2600

Korg MS-2000

Moog Sub Phatty

If you'd like to be featured on Show Us Your Studio, email us today with a clear and well-lit picture of your studio space.