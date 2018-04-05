Seymour Duncan releases its “powerhouse reverb workstation”, the Silver Lake Dynamic Reverb pedal

We really dug the Seymour Duncan’s Silver Lake Dynamic reverb pedal at NAMM - even including it in our highlights of the best pedals of the show - and now the “powerhouse reverb workstation” is officially available.

Packing eight reverb algorithms, the Silver Lake delivers sounds spanning spring to plate and hall, shimmer, swell, gate and delay/verb.

Read more: Seymour Duncan Silver Lake

Further tweaking comes courtesy of a damp knob, grit control and tweak knob (for chorus, lo-pass and hi-pass), while SD’s Dynamic Expression allows players to adjust mix, modulation or damping using just pick attack.

Sounds can be saved in 128 presets, and switched via MIDI, while a micro-USB port offers connection to SD’s Updater/Librarian to catalogue presets and trade patches.

It’s certainly got the specs - we’re curious to see how it compares with the best reverb pedals in the world today…

The Silver Lake Dynamic Reverb is available now for $349 - head over to Seymour Duncan for more info.