Seymour Duncan promises its new La Super Rica Fuzz pedal won’t disappear in the mix

Classic silicon-based circuit offers sweepable mid control

Seymour Duncan has released the latest pedal to join its rapidly expanding roster, the La Super Rica Fuzz.

Meaning “super rich”, La Super Rica is based on a classic silicon-based fuzz circuit (sounds Muffy, right?), but a host of tone-sculpting features aim to ensure it doesn’t disappear in a band mix.

Mid frequency and mid level knobs offer boostable mids between 548Hz to 2.2kHz, while a three-position low-end toggle allows bottom-end tweaking, too.

Elsewhere, volume and fuzz controls handle the rest of the tones, while true bypass switching comes as standard.

The La Super Rica Fuzz is available now for $179/£220 - see Seymour Duncan for more info.

