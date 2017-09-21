Sepultura bassist Paulo Pinto Jr: "I always have problems in the studio"

Few metal bassists have had a career like that of Paulo Pinto Jr. of Brazilian legends Sepultura. Hywel Davies grills the great man about Seps’ album number 14.

For the past 32 years, Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr. has hammered skulls with his band Sepultura, currently also including Derrick Green (vocals), Eloy Casagrande (drums) and Andreas Kisser (guitars). They’re one of the most celebrated entities in the history of metal, but the story of the Brazilian quartet has been far from a fairy tale. The departure of founding members Max and Iggor Cavalera in 1996 and 2006 respectively remains a thorny topic within the metal community to this day.

Through thick or thin, Pinto has been the only member of Sepultura to have been present for all 14 studio albums, including 2017’s Machine Messiah. As the band’s longest-serving member, he explains the importance of bringing the true spirit of Sepultura into this new venture.

Old school

“It’s really old-school, man. We can’t forget where we came from. We’re playing all this different stuff that is new to the band, but at the end of the day, if we didn’t have at least one fast song on there, then it wouldn’t be Sepultura.”

He adds: “I think this was the most difficult record for me to play through, because it had to be very tight, especially with the drums. Our producer, Jens Bogren, wants to hear all the notes clearly, and I’m like, ‘God dammit, I’m not like that!’ He knows I’m not that kind of bass player because I don’t have the arms for that, but he understood me as a player and used that for the record.”

Pinto is the first to tell you that he has no love for playing in the studio: however, he explains that creating this album was an entirely different experience to what he’s normally accustomed to. “It was nothing like what I’ve done before, there was no stress at all. It was very productive, actually,” he says. “Jens would come to you and say, ‘Are you feeling good? Because I think you could do better. Could you do that again, please?’ and I’ll go, ‘Of course I can do it again. If it’s good for the record, it’s no problem.’

Under pressure

“For me, playing in the studio is the hardest part about being a bass player,” he continues. “I always have problems in the studio. I really don’t like being in there; I much prefer to play live. There’s a lot of pressure and it’s down to you to bring that live vibe to the record - at least, that’s what I think. There’s a lot to think about. You have to be there alone, by yourself, playing through the tracks that have already been recorded, and you have to bring them to life.

“What makes it hard is that you don’t have eye contact with an audience like you do live. You don’t have a crowd, and it’s a totally different situation, so sometimes when I’m recording, I think about the crowd, like I’m on stage playing live to them. They’re in there with me all the way.”