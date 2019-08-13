Seafoam Pedals launch the Harpoon overdrive

The Harpoon from Seafoam Pedals is a boutique overdrive pedal that looks to dial up your mids for a punchy, dynamic crunch.

Handmade and designed by Dave Denton in Gulf Shores, Alabama, the Harpoon offers up to +15dB of boost by way of internal voltage doubling and a console-quality preamp, and is controlled by level and drive analogue knobs and a three-way range switch.

The range switch selects between "optimal high-mid, narrow-mid, or low-mid voicing" and replaces the tone knob you might typically see on a drive. These voicings offer plenty of scope for dialling in that sweet spot that'll push you through the mix. And though small, the Harpoon is sure to hit the front end of your amp hard.

The Harpoon is a soft-click true bypass, retails for $179 (approx £148, €160) and can be purchased directly from Seafoam Pedals.