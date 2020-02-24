Scratch that glitch with Hologram Electronics’ Microcosm stompbox

Hologram Electronics has revealed its latest, typically radical effects unit, the Microcosm stompbox.

It's a looper and granular effects pedal that lets you slice and dice your sound on the fly, without resorting to DAW backup.

You'll be able to "slice, stretch, rearrange and manipulate” on the fly, and save 16 sets of loops and settings, including the built-in pitch modulation, stereo reverb and a resonant lowpass filter.

(Image credit: Hologram Electronics)

You also get enhanced MIDI control, expression input, a “Hold” sampler function to freeze effects and patterns, tap tempo, stereo in/outs and a choice of true or buffered bypass with trails.

If this sounds like fun to you, head to Hologram Electronics site now, to find out more about Microcosm, which will be shipping in limited numbers in April, for $499.