Saturday Night Live guitarist Jared Scharff: how I landed one of TV’s biggest gigs

When most of us dream of rock stardom, it probably involves headlining the biggest festivals in the world, playing to loyal legions late into the night. Jared Scharff (aka Pearl Lion) has done it a different way: the American guitarist has built his name by headlining people’s television sets. As the lead axeman for hit comedy show Saturday Night Live for now well over a decade, you could say his routes have been... well, a little unconventional.

“I got my big break through RCA records in 2002,” he begins. “I thought that was going to be my thing, but it wasn't. Then I started my own project; that didn't work out either. Around the same time, I became friends with [pop producer and one-time SNL guitarist] Dr. Luke, who suggested I audition for the show. He recommended me to the band leader Lenny Pickett, so I sent over some videos of me playing in 2006.

“YouTube was there, but it wasn't like how it is today. Those videos got me an audition with Lenny where we met in person. Over three hours, he told me all these amazing and legendary stories. We talked about my background and how far my music knowledge went back. A few weeks later, my next audition was with the entire rhythm section of the band.”

They gave me 30 seconds to look at the sheets before the drummer counted everyone in. I was told to just signal whenever I was done for the solo section

It was this audition that tested Jared in ways that would turn most guitarist’s fingers to jelly. He was given sheet music for a piece he’d never heard before and had 30 seconds before the drummer started counting in. It was, in many ways, the moment that got Jared the gig - because, let’s face it, sight reading has been the kryptonite for many a rock guitarist over the years…

“I wasn't a great sight-reader at the time; I still wouldn't say I am now!” he admits. “They gave me 30 seconds to look at the sheets before the drummer counted everyone in. I was told to just signal whenever I was done for the solo section. I felt like it was my time to kick some ass... so I just didn't stop, haha!

“Everyone was laughing, and that was their first impression of me. You gotta go for broke, man! I knew once I was in, that was it - I'm in! It's almost human nature; we all learn from first impressions. A week later, I got the call saying I got the job and the rest was history. I just finished my 10th season, which is bananas!”