Roland teams up with streetwear brand Supreme on special editions of JU-06A and TR-8

Roland has teamed up with streetwear brand Supreme on special editions of two instruments from its Boutique line, the TR-8 drum machine and JU-06A synthesizer.

Both devices arrive in a new white colourway, and the JU-06A (paired with the K25m optional keyboard) has the Supreme logo emblazoned across its control panel, which threatens to make the synth supremely difficult to use, in our opinion. The TR-08 features a more reasonably-sized logo in its top-right corner.

Roland's Boutique range aims to capture the spirit of historic instruments from the company's history in a modern and affordable package. The JU-06A is inspired by the Juno-106 and Juno-60, sought-after vintage synths manufactured by Roland in the '80s, while the TR-8 is modelled on the TR-808 drum machine.

Supreme is a well-known brand in the world of streetwear; the company makes accessories and skateboards as well as clothing, and regularly collaborates with other brands on crossover products such as the special edition Boutiques.

While Roland hasn't officially confirmed the collaboration, the products are visible on Supreme's website as part of its Spring/Summer 2024 collection. We've no word on pricing, and as is the case with all Supreme products, availability will be limited.

This isn't the first time Roland's released special versions of its products in partnership with well-known tastemakers; last year, the manufacturer put out a limited edition SP-404 MKII in collaboration with LA-based record label Stones Throw.

