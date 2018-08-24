Rig tour: The Hold Steady

Boss TU-3 and TC Electronic Polytune Mini

Tad: “I use two tuners and they’re on all the time. It’s just an OCD thing!”

MXR MC-401 Boost

“Then I run into this Bradshaw pedal. I keep it at about -10dB. It’s just a clean boost that I use to hit some of the pedals and the amps a little bit harder. It just breaks up a little bit diff erently. I don’t keep it on. It’s on for anything that I want a little more top on, or a little more sparkle, if it’s cleaner.”

Boss FDR-1 ’65 Fender Deluxe Reverb

“This I use as like a cut, so rather than needing to back off my volume, I can step on this and do cleaner stuff . I was using that a lot when we did Spinners and I love the fucking reverb on this thing. It’s got that great drippy, spring reverb.”

Earthquaker Devices Organizer

“This is like an organ effect. It’s got an up and down octave, lag, tone - to roll off some of the top-end - and then a ‘choir’ control that combines the up and the down and regenerates it, so you get like a third and fourth octave. I hardly use it. I keep putting it on my pedalboard and hoping I will learn to use it tastefully.”

Strymon Mobius

“I use this as a kind of rotary. It’s got a nice accelerating feature where if you hold the tap down it speeds up. It’s got filter, vintage trim, destroyer, chorus, flange, phaser and rotary options.”

Union Tube & Transistor More

“This is a Vancouver brand and a cool boost pedal. They say to put this at the end of the chain, otherwise you tend to hit your other pedals too hard.”